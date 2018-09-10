JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A narrow band of showers is dumping south of Duval.

Showers will expand inland and northward Friday.

It's a rollercoaster ride for the weekend. Southerly winds return for Saturday, warming us back into the upper 80s. However, another front swings through and this time pushes farther south.

Showers should be around late Saturday and into early Sunday morning with the front, but as a result, highs on Sunday likely to be in the 70s with a fresh breeze.

Monday morning some of us will have lows near 50.

TROPICS: For the first time since July there are no areas of development over the next 5 days. We have no local concerns for the next week or so, but down in Central America strong, tropical showers/thunderstorms will be causing flooding.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV