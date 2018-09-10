JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The clouds hang on as we head towards our Hump Day, but most of away from the coast will see a break from the light showers. Heavier rain arrives by late Thursday with a chance for widespread showers and even a few rumbles of thunder into Friday. By the weekend, drier air filters in just in time for the Georgia-Florida game!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will slowly drift south into the evening with dry conditions expected overnight. Skies will clear more to Jacksonville's north and west, which means temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 for places like Folkston, Live Oak, and Waycross. Lows across Jacksonville will be in the lower to middle 50s with lows closer to 70 along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies will continue to be the rule, but we'll see a few more peaks of sunshine mainly across southeast Georgia. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances will be near zero in most locations, but a few light sprinkles will be possible from coastal Nassau County, through coastal and central Duval County, and south.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: An area of low pressure will push east across the northern Gulf of Mexico through Thursday night. At the same time, a warm front lifts northward across the region. Rainfall should be limited during the day on Thursday, but shower chances increase into the evening and towards Friday morning. This will also mean a large spread in temperatures with Thursday highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s across southeast Georgia; middle and upper 70s across northeast Florida.

The low pressure quickly moves northeast throughout the day on Friday with numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely. Drier air will begin to punch in from the west by the afternoon. Highs will be warm near 80 to end off the week.

WEEKEND: Other than a few lingering showers early Saturday morning, most Georgia and Florida fans will not notice the rain. Instead, drier and cooler conditions are expected through the weekend. Expect lows in the lower and middle 50s; highs in the lower and middle 70s. The clouds stick around for much of Saturday, but pleasant sunshine will be the rule by Sunday!

TROPICS: Major hurricane Willa is impacting Mexico. Elsewhere in the tropics, there is an area of disturbance with a low chance of development in the central Atlantic. However, it is not a concern for the First Coast as it meanders over the ocean.

