JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Some areas of morning fog with warm temps setting the stage for more record heat.

The heat in combination with the approaching cool front will trigger a few thunderstorms .

More likely north of Jax first.

There is a cool front on the way. Northeast winds will produce much cooler afternoon temps on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday the winds become southerly and we warm up, but this time for only a day.

A much stronger cool front pushes in with a few showers later Saturday.

Sunday looks to be breezy,fresher and we might not ven make it to 80 for a high.

TROPICS: We have no local concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area in the Caribbean. For now, looks to be a concern for Central America as a flood maker this week.

