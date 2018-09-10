JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --After another day of record heat , it will be a warm night with patchy dense fog in the morning.

There is a cool front on the way. Northeast winds will produce much cooler afternoon temps on Thursday.

For the weekend, there could possibly be another front that would swing through, keeping rain chances around Saturday into Sunday but possibly dropping high temperatures into the 70s! Stay tuned!

TROPICS: We have no local concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area in the Caribbean. For now, looks to be a concern for Central America as a flood maker this week.

