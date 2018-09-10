JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Friday! A taste of crisp autumn is right around the corner in the forecast, but until then, some of us we'll be dealing with on and off showers today.

The northeast winds continue, bringing very isolated showers onshore through the morning commute and into the afternoon. Majority of the rain will be confined for St. Johns & Flagler counties, elsewhere expect sun with a ocean breeze.

Southerly winds on Saturday warm us right back up, highs expected in the upper 80s with plenty of sun. A second front, however, swings through and this time is a bit more potent.

As of now, just a few showers should be around late Saturday and into early Sunday morning with the front, but as a result, highs on Sunday likely to be in the 70s with a fresh breeze.

Monday morning some of us will have lows near 50.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

