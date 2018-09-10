JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a nice taste of autumn weather, the heat and humidity will be on the rise early this week. Isolated showers will be possible, but still expect plenty of sunshine. By the week's end, we'll see more clouds and a better chance for rain to help cool afternoon temperatures a tad.

High pressure will remain in control to kick off the work week, but as the breeze shifts to come more out of the south we'll feel an uptick in humidity. Lows this week will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. High temperatures through Wednesday will be close, if not exceeding, the 90 degree mark.

A weak front approaches the region on Tuesday and stalls over the area on Wednesday. This will help to spark a few showers, but the better chance for rain and cloudier skies arrives by late week. This will mean high temperatures by Thursday and Friday will hover closer to average for this time of year, in the lower 80s.

TROPICS: We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area of energy deep in the Atlantic. In addition, there is a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Caribbean, but looks to become a concern for Central America over the next week as a major rainmaker.

