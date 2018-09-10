JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a gorgeous, seasonable Wednesday the clouds will move back in late tonight with heavier showers possible Thursday into Friday. If you're eyes are peeled to the weekend, then you're in luck! We wave goodbye to the rain chances by Saturday and welcome cooler, drier air that lasts into early next week.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s inland, lower to middle 60s across Jacksonville, to near 70 at the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a pleasant northeast breeze.

THURSDAY: Energy from what was once major hurricane Willa in the Pacific will combine with a front in the Southeast. It'll be breezy and cloudy with highs boosting to into the upper 70s. Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will spread over the region after 2:00 p.m. with activity becoming heavier and more widespread overnight.

FRIDAY: The rain will continue on Friday with a few gusty storms and rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will sky rocket into the lower 80s thanks to a muggy, warm southwest wind. Expect the heaviest rain to fall from the I-10 corridor and for areas across southeast Georgia. As the low pressure system pushes northeast and a cold front slides across our region, drier air punches in from the west by the late afternoon hours. This is good news for Friday Night Football and dinner plans to kick start your weekend!

WEEKEND: Rain is out of the picture by Saturday morning, but it will take the day for the clouds to clear across the First Coast. Expect a breezy west wind with lows in the middle and upper 50s, highs in the lower 70s. By Sunday, skies will be clear with lows in the lower 50s, highs in the lower and middle 70s. Fantastic weather for the NAS Jax Air Show and Georgia-Florida game!

TROPICS: There is an area of disturbance with a chance of development in the central Atlantic. However, it is not a concern for the First Coast as it meanders over the ocean.

