JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Finally, a true taste of autumn for us in Jacksonville as the strongest cold front of the season has arrived.

High temperatures this afternoon will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday as the cold front pushes south. Wind gusts will be over 20 mph out of the north throughout the day, so it'll be breezy at The Bank! This will help push that significantly cooler and dry air, highs today stick in the 70s with crisp sunshine.

This front also sets us up for a refreshing morning on Monday. Low temperatures in some locations will be near 50 degrees - for those folks inland and across southeast Georgia mostly. You can expect another beautiful autumn day to start our work week.

maxuser

Winds slowly shift out of the east, which means more moisture and, therefore, a touch of humidity with a few showers possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs moderate back to near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they look to cool off thanks to a northeast breeze and rain once again by the week's end.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV