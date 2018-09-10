Jacksonville, Fla.-- We are going to have the mildest,clearest Friday evening we have had in a long time . In case you missed the cool this morning, Saturday morning will even be a bit cooler.

Moisture will start to increase Sunday, but we should stay shower free until Monday.

MICHAEL: Michael is out to sea as a cool front sinks in.

LESLIE & NADINE: Hurricane Leslie is headed to The Iberian peninsula and Tropical Storm Nadine is just about gone. We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor another area of energy in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week as a rainmaker.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV