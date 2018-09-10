JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sunday's weather was a welcome relief after another day of record heat on Saturday. We'll kick off the work week with this fresh, autumn air before temperatures warm and rain chances increase later on.

The cold front that moved through over the weekend sets us up for a refreshing morning on Monday. Low temperatures in some locations will be in the upper 40s - for those folks inland and across southeast Georgia mostly. Lower and middle 50s are expected from Brunswick to Gainesville; middle and upper 50s from Jacksonville to Palatka; upper 50s and lower 60s along the coast. Highs by Monday afternoon will warm into the middle and upper 70s.

Winds slowly shift out of the east, which means more moisture and, therefore, a touch of humidity with a few showers possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs moderate back to near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they look to cool off thanks to a northeast breeze and rain once again by the week's end.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

