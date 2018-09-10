JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Coastal showers will increase over the next 24 hours. But the main event will be Thursday and Friday with heavy rain and possibly severe storms.

So after a bit of a lull later Wednesday we look west. Energy from Willa and a strong cold front will combine into an intensifying low. This system will be deepening as it goes right over us. A bit too early to nail down the timing. But for now it looks like the wettest and stormiest with this event will be later Thursday into early Friday. This forecast will be updated.

TROPICS: Cat 4 Willa headed to Mexico

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV