JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Coastal showers will increase over the next 24 hours. But the main event will be Thursday and Friday with heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.

Some moisture from the Gulf and even the Pacific (thanks to tropical systems Willa & Vicente) migrates over late week and will help fuel a developing northeast breeze. The result? Showers and thunderstorms late week, likely Thursday & Friday with improving conditions for the Georgia-Florida game Saturday.

TROPICS: Cat 5 Willa headed to Mexico

