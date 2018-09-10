Coastal showers greet us this morning and spread inland this afternoon. We will dry out for evening plans by 7 p.m.

Clouds continue Wednesday but a break in most of the rain. Most of our heavy rain this week will be by late Thursday into Friday. We could see an increase in thunder. The best news of all is we get some needed rain for our lawns and then dry out for the Georgia-Florida game!

TROPICS: Cat 4 Willa headed to Mexico

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV