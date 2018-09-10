JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A front moves south of the area today bringing a brighter and breezy finish to our Thursday. The clouds return by late tonight with isolated showers. Heavy rain returns by late Thursday into Friday. The weekend still looks dry and pleasant!

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: An area of low pressure will push east across the northern Gulf of Mexico through Thursday night. At the same time, a warm front lifts northward across the region. Rainfall should be limited during the day on Thursday, but shower chances increase into the evening and towards Friday morning. This will also mean a large spread in temperatures with Thursday highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s across southeast Georgia; middle and upper 70s across northeast Florida.

The low pressure quickly moves northeast throughout the day on Friday with numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely. Drier air will begin to punch in from the west by evening. Highs will be warm in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND: Other than a few lingering showers early Saturday morning, most Georgia and Florida fans will not notice the rain. Instead, drier and cooler conditions are expected through the weekend. Expect lows in the lower and middle 50s; highs in the lower and middle 70s. The clouds stick around for much of Saturday, but pleasant sunshine will be the rule by Sunday!

TROPICS: There is an area of disturbance with a low chance of development in the central Atlantic. However, it is not a concern for the First Coast as it meanders over the ocean.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV