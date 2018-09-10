Jacksonville, Fla.-- After record-setting heat Thursday, sunrise temperatures this morning felt 10-15 degrees cooler. And with a fresh breeze this afternoon, highs will hang in the low 80s.

Plenty of sun through the afternoon and tonight we will be clear, crisp and calm with lows of 57 inland to the middle 60s at the beach.

Saturday expect sunshine again with the fresh breeze out of the north and northwest. Highs will sit comfortably in the low to mid 80s. As we head into Sunday the wind shifts off the warm Atlantic, so humidity creeps up. Under the sun it'll feel much warmer. Highs in the uppper 80s.

We could see temperatures climb near 90 by the middle of next week before some rain chances by later in week.

MICHAEL: After causing some flooding issues for North Carolina and up through New Jersey, Michael is out to sea as a cool front sinks in.

LESLIE & NADINE: Hurricane Leslie and Tropical Storm Nadine are closer to Africa than Jacksonville. We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor another area of energy in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week.

