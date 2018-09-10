Jacksonville, Fla.--A classic October Saturday is on the way , with a cool start and then a warm , dry low humidity afternoon.

Sunday will only show a slow increase in moisture. But by Monday the warmth and moisture from the tropics will return.

Moisture will start to increase Sunday, but we should stay shower free until Monday.

MICHAEL: Michael is racing toward Europe.

LESLIE & NADINE: Hurricane Leslie is headed to The Iberian peninsula and Tropical Storm Nadine is just about gone. We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor another area of energy in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week as a major rainmaker.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV