A Utah girl was found safe in Lake City after police say she was kidnapped and involved in a search that took months and crossed multiple state lines.

KSL 5 TV, the NBC station in Utah, originally reported that police in Enoch were searching for a missing juvenile by the name of Ariana Bozeman back in August. They say that Bozeman's father had custody of Ariana but her mother Dawn Closson, 34, took her out of the area.

Closson was charged with kidnapping by the Enoch Police Department and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Months went by and Adriana's father, Adrian Bozeman, pleaded on social media for her safe return. He said he hadn't seen her for years.

The on Wednesday, an anonymous tip turned the whole case on its head.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says they received intel from the Enoch Police Department in Utah that an anonymous person reported that there was a vehicle in the area that may have Closson inside.

They were dispatched to the rest area located on Interstate 75 at the 412-mile marker around 1:45 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with the driver, Allen Johnson and a female later identified as Dawn Closson.

Information given to CCSO by the Enoch Police Department in Utah was that Closson had an active felony warrant for kidnapping and that she would be found traveling in a red pickup truck.

Closson was placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of their patrol car. There were six children located in the back of the vehicle, including Ariana Bozeman.

Dawn was arrested and taken to Columbia County Detention facility without incident. She is being held on no bond.

"Finally got that call today: “We got her, come get your baby girl”," her father, Adrian Bozeman posted on Facebook Wednesday.

"I am so thankful for all the family, friends, people, news stations, Enoch PD, FBI, US Marshals, and all law enforcement involved who took a moment out of their own lives to care about my daughter! I want to especially thank God and my wife, Kassidi Bozeman, whom I relied on heavily these past few years...We are on the way to pick up Ariana in FL!

On Thursday, Adrian Bozeman picked up his daughter from Lake City and they are on their way back to Oklahoma.