JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Kensington residents complain about the condition of a rental property that belongs to Jacksonville Beach Councilwoman Jeanell Wilson.

"I did not get a fair shake with the neighbors and I did not get a fair shake with the tenant because he skipped out and left a mess," said Wilson.

For five years Jimmy Proctor, a navy sailer rented her three bedroom house.

"There are spots and stains on the carpet, it was new when he came in," she said.

Several weeks ago the sailor moved out, he's been re-assigned, but not before complaining to his immediate neighbors about the conditions of the property.

"To me it is unlivable," said Mike Foster.

The retired petty chief officer lives next door and Patty Smart lives directly across the street.

"Nothing gets done," said Smart. "I have been there when he would text them about the problems."

He even allowed them in to take pictures, we don't know when, but they show water stains on the ceiling, a hanging ceiling fan, and mold and damage to the screened in patio.

Wilson admits to the water stains on the ceiling; she said Hurricane Irma is to blame.

"Contractors were so slammed repairing roofs we had a hard time getting a contractor to repair but it wasn't leaking inside," Wilson said.

Wilson said the ceiling was cleaned and painted as quickly as possible. As for the other problems she was not aware.

"He never told us about anything that was wrong," she said.

The landlord said she learned of the hanging ceiling fan after Proctor moved out.

"We knew nothing about that until after he left and we came in," Wilson said.

The city councilwoman said she keeps record of calls for service to her properties and showed us the record for the rental in question.

"In the five years that he was here," said Wilson. "We have two request for maintenance."

One was for the sprinkler, the other for the mailbox.

Jacksonville's City Code Enforcement records show four complaints about the property between 2009 and 2018. Wilson did not own the property between 2009 and 2010, and said she is not aware of the 2018 complaint

"We have never had any violations on this property," she said.

She believes it was called in by one of her neighbors after Proctor moved out.

"We are not slumlords," said Wilson. "We have a high standard. If we know about problems we try to fix them as soon as possible."

Wilson plans to put the house back on the the rental market, but said before she does she plans to replace the entire ceiling and make other improvements.

