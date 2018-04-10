Jacksonville, Fla.-- This is the time of year we have the second peak in our hurricane season. Right on cue we have a lot of tropical moisture moving our way that could actually organize into a storm later next week.

Whether it is a named storm or not expect increasing rain, wind and tides by Tuesday of next week.

If we do get a storm to form another stretch of rough weather may be on tap Friday into next weekend. This may include another round of heavy rain and possibly even severe weather depending on its track.

