Nine white doves were released at a vigil to honor the nine adults killed by a gunman in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio.

Hundreds of people, mostly young adults, gathered Sunday evening at the scene in Dayton's Oregon District. They sang "Amazing Grace" and erupted in cheers at the mention of emergency responders who had rushed to the scene.

Cyndi Johnson, who lives nearby, says the Oregon District is an area people visit to celebrate bridal showers and 21st birthdays. She says it's not scary, and she doesn't want it known that way.

Police say the shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, opened fire in the area around 1 a.m. Sunday, killing his adult sister and eight others. Police say he was fatally shot by officers within 30 seconds.

Loved ones and members of the community gathered in Dayton to honor those lost in the mass shooting that took place outside a city nightclub early Sunday morning.

The crowd at the vigil interrupted a speech by Ohio's Republican governor with shouts of "Make a change."

As Gov. Mike DeWine told the crowd Sunday evening that the families' pain can't be erased, many started chanting: "Do something!"

Mayor Nan Whaley sought to calm them, saying the vigil was intended for the victims and there will be time later for dealing with policy issues.

As names of the slain victims were read aloud, the audience repeated each one.