A student was Tased by police after school officials said he was being uncooperative Wednesday morning after another student was shot walking to his bus stop on Jacksonville's Westside.

The student, identified as Westside High School sophomore Wade Jenkins by his mother, was being questioned by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at a fire station on Jammes Road. A bus driver drove 21 students there after a student with a gunshot wound to the chest got on the bus.

That student who was shot was taken to UF Health Jacksonville where he is in critical condition.

As officers questioned Wade and another student, school officials said Wade became uncooperative and tried to take an officer's Taser and was Tased.

TIME LINE OF EVENTS

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old student was walking to his bus stop around 6:15 a.m. when a black vehicle approached and opened fire, shooting the student once in the chest. Duval County School Board Member Scott Shine said the shooting happened near San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

The student boarded the bus with a gunshot wound and the bus driver transported him and 21 other students to Fire Station 22 on Jammes Road.

The student who was shot was taken to UF Health with life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

Police questioned students at the fire station when two became uncooperative. One was Tased and they both were arrested.

