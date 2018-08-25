A disturbance interrupted a William M. Raines High School football game in Northwest Jacksonville for the third year in a row.
There was some sort of "mischief" on the sideline that forced players and cheerleaders to lie down on the field.
Students on social media were saying they thought there might have been a shooting, but it was just a minor disturbance, and the game continued as normal.
In 2017, a shooting scare caused a panic at the Raines vs. Lee game, and the year before that a grill exploded, delaying the game.
