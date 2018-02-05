New footage from a security camera shows a military plane crashing in Savannah near the international airport.

The video shows the military C-130 cargo plane nose-diving into the ground, followed by a large explosion.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead out of nine total occupants on the plane.

The Savannah Air National Guard Base confirmed with TEGNA stations that a U.S. C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with 5 people on board.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. Roads will be shut down in the area and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

