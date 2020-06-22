x
Watch Live: St. Augustine city commission discusses relocating Confederate monument

On Monday morning, St. Augustine's city commission will debate moving a Confederate memorial out of the Plaza de la Constitución.

On Monday morning, St. Augustine's city commission will debate moving a Confederate memorial out of the Plaza de la Constitución.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. You can call in to speak at the meeting when the topic comes up on the agenda by calling 904-293-4330 or send an email with your comments before the meeting to cityclerk@citystaug.com.

Other monuments related to the Confederacy that are not on the agenda to be discussed are the old marketplace where slaves were once bought and sold and the gravesite of Confederate General William Wing Loring on the University of Florida property. 

See these stories to learn what people, both for and against, are saying about relocating the monument:

Debate heats up as time winds down to Confederate monument vote in St. Augustine

Confederate monument's fate to be decided in St. Augustine
