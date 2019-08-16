A new exhibit opened Friday at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, but don't expect the animals to be in any hurry.

Two two-toed sloths, Grizzly and Teddy, will call the park their home after months of build-out.

The new sloths—a male and a female—will then be released into their rainforest habitat. The event will conclude with a public celebration featuring sloth cupcakes and a special educational kiosk in operation until noon.

SLOTH FACTS:

Sloth s are placental mammals, not marsupials

s are placental mammals, not marsupials Sloths are herbivores with fused pelvises and small brains

Their taxonomic suborder is Folivora, of the order Pilosa.

Their Latin names mean “leaf eater” and “hairy”

RELATED: 230 new emoji approved for 2019, including sloth and waffles

RELATED: Giant sloths with wolverine-like claws used to roam America, and humans hunted them