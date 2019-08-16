A new exhibit opened Friday at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, but don't expect the animals to be in any hurry.
Two two-toed sloths, Grizzly and Teddy, will call the park their home after months of build-out.
The new sloths—a male and a female—will then be released into their rainforest habitat. The event will conclude with a public celebration featuring sloth cupcakes and a special educational kiosk in operation until noon.
SLOTH FACTS:
- Sloths are placental mammals, not marsupials
- Sloths are herbivores with fused pelvises and small brains
- Their taxonomic suborder is Folivora, of the order Pilosa.
- Their Latin names mean “leaf eater” and “hairy”
