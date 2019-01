Mobile viewers, click here to watch

President Donald Trump will make remarks on the government shutdown at 1:30 on Friday, 35 days into a partial government closure that has left an estimated 800,000 federal employees without pay and created a host of problems.

The shutdown is the longest in U.S. history. It began just before Christmas and left approximately 400,000 workers sent home from work without pay, while another 400,000 were required to work without pay.