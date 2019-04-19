First Coast News is receiving reports of damage as thunderstorms moves eastward with our main threats of damaging straight-line winds of 50 mph to 70 mph and lightning.
Alachua County: 6,472 people without power.
Baker County: 79 people without power.
Bradford County: 450 people without power.
Clay County: 1,290 people without power. Fire crews responding to reports of trees on power lines in Middleburg. "Roadways are underwater, with trees, power lines and debris down," according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Camden County: 3,686 people without power. Damage reported at the Badcock Furniture Store in Kingsland, Ga.
Columbia County: 2,243 without power. Downed power lines, trees down, damage to buildings reported in Lake City.
Duval County: 11,154 people without power. Reports of trees down.
Glynn County: 3,053 people without power. Reports of a semi-truck overturned in St. Simons Island Causeway.
Putnam County: 1,866 without power.
Union County: 738 people without power.
Here are some of the photos we've been sent by our viewers of the storm damage in various area.
A funnel cloud has been spotted in Glynn County.