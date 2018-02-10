Telemundo 51 is hosting the first debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday that will air on NBC6.com. The exclusive debate will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Spanish on Telemundo 51 and online on Telemundo51.com, and in English on NBC6.com.

You will be able to watch live here.

The debate, which is part of the station’s mid-term election “Decisión 2018” coverage, is the only one between the two that will air in Spanish-language. Telemundo 51 senior political reporter Marilys Llanos and Jackie Nespral, NBC 6/WTVJ senior news anchor, will serve as debate moderators.

The debate will be taped at 11 a.m. and NBC 6 will be live tweeting at our Twitter account, @nbc6.

"As part of our Decision 2018 coverage, this unique debate will help Florida’s Hispanic community better understand the candidate’s positions on issues that are most important to them," said Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of Telemundo 51.

Scott is challenging the incumbent Nelson for his Senate seat in November. The most recent NBC News/Marist poll had Nelson leading Scott 48-45 percent among likely voters, with six percent undecided.

