ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is coming to Orlando on Monday to address a convention of police chiefs at 1:35 p.m.

The president will be addressing the International Association of Chiefs of Police Monday afternoon at the Orange County Convention Center.

The conference gives law enforcement officers the chance to learn about new crime fighting tools.

Trump’s schedule for the day has not been released, but driver’s traveling in south Orange County on Monday afternoon should be prepared for delays between Orlando International Airport and the convention center. Trump is expected to speak around 1:30 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking people to refrain from traveling in the area of International Drive and S. R. 528 as heavy traffic and road closures will occur throughout the day.

The White House said the President will speak about the work of the administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and securing the border.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will fly with Trump on Air Force One on Monday to a police chiefs' conference in Florida.

The flight may give Trump and Rosenstein their most extensive conversation since last month's news reports that Rosenstein had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

The reports, which Rosenstein denied, fueled speculation that Rosenstein might be fired or resign.

Rosenstein and Trump had been expected to meet at the White House days later, but that meeting was put off so that the president could focus on a confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The visit is Trump’s first to Orlando since March 2017, when he stopped by St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills.

Because the president’s trip is official business, Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who Trump boosted to the Republican nomination for governor, won't be appearing with him.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, will appear with Trump in his official role, not as a candidate.

