People have the chance to pay their respects to the man in person, but you can also watch the memorials and services on First Coast News and firstcoastnews.com starting Friday throughout the week.

WATCH: NFL player Larry Fitzgerald pays tribute to Sen. John McCain at Phoenix memorial service

Friday - McCain to lie in state at the United States Capitol building

WTLV Channel 12: 10:50 a.m. - NBC Special Report of the national ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda honoring McCain. It will start at 11 a.m.

McCain's colleagues in national politics will honor him in a formal ceremony. Then the public can pay their respects to him as his body lies in state.

Saturday - National memorial service for McCain

WTLV Channel 12: 9:50 a.m. - NBC Special Report of the National Cathedral service for McCain

WJXX Channel 25: 9 a.m.

Watch as the procession leaves the Capitol. The McCain family will stop at the Vietnam War Memorial, where Cindy McCain will lay a wreath.

Meghan McCain will speak at this service, and son Jimmy McCain will read a poem. Other speakers include former Sen. Joe Libermam, Dr. Henry Kissinger as well as president George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Songs include the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “How Great Though Art,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Danny Boy,” sung by Renee Fleming.

Sunday - Burial of John McCain

11 a.m. - firstcoastnews.com will live stream coverage from our Arizona station 12NEWS, of the procession from the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The family service and the burial will be private and closed to the public and press.

Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jae C. Hong - Pool/Getty Images)

