*UPDATE: Launch time pushed back to 6:13 a.m.

The Atlas V rocket will launch on Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, according to the United Launch Alliance (ULA).

The two-hour launch window opens at 5:44 a.m. The rocket could take off at any moment after that.

ULA says that Atlas V rocket is a "workhorse for the U.S. military, intelligence community and scientific researchers."

It was developed as a modular vehicle and tailored to the needs of its passenger by adding as many as five side-mounted solid rocket boosters for increased lift.