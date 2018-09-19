The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shared a precious video of them stretchering a revived dog after a house fire in Mandarin.

The fire department tweeted about their response to a house fire in the 5300 block of Skylark Manor Drive at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday.

A little less than an hour later, JFRD tweeted a precious video of crew members stretchering a surviving dog from the fire.

And unresponsive dog was pulled from the home today on Skylark Manor Drive… oxygen was administered along with cooling technics.... The dog was then taken to the vet for further assessment. pic.twitter.com/mPpqNdCYyN — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 19, 2018

JFRD said the dog in the video was unresponsive after being pulled from the home and fire officials administered oxygen and cooling technics to revive the animal.

They said the dog was then taken to the vet for further assessment.

