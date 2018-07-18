The co-owner of a Lakeland, Fla. convenience store is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man who attempted to steal three 18-packs of Natural Ice Beer.

The man who was shot, 43-year-old Rennie Defoe Jr., entered the store at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, walked to the beer cooler, picked up three 18-packs, and walked out of the store without paying. The beer was valued at $36.

Surveillance video captured Defoe leaving the store as the co-owner, Mehedeun Hasan, 22, picked up a 9mm handgun and ran out after the suspected thief.

Video captured outside of the store shows Defoe throwing the beer in the car and attempting to drive off as Hasan points the gun at him and appears to shoot. Defoe drove off and then crashed his vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Fish Hatchery Road.

Defore was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his left arm and chest. He's listed in critical condition.

Hasan was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted 2nd degree murder. He has no prior criminal history.

Defoe has 12 prior felony charges and nine prior misdemeanor charges which include: Robbery, Firing a Missile into a Dwelling, Domestic Battery (2), Battery, Grand Larceny, Grand Theft, Felony Petit Theft, Petit Theft (2), Resisting, Distribute Cocaine within 100ft of a School, Manufacture Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2), Failure to Appear, and Probation Violation (5).

