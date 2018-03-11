KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A Keystone Heights teen is at UF Health in Gainesville with what his family says are serious internal injuries, after the young man was struck by a pickup truck Friday morning.

“It’s hard to explain what that driver was doing other than being distracted,” attorney Dan Iracki told First Coast News, speaking for the family of 18-year-old Zach Green. “He was clearly lawfully on the side of the road, walking as a pedestrian, and she clipped him.”

Although the Clay County Sheriff’s Office hadn’t released a report as of Friday evening, a spokesman confirmed that the incident happened at 7:39 or 7:40 AM. Green’s mother told us the responding officer initially blamed her son because he supposedly had been wearing dark clothing and was walking on the righthand side of the road, which is typically the less safe side for pedestrians.

“Not only is he wearing a white shirt,” Iracki countered, “the kid in the back is wearing a red bag, red backpack,” he said, referring to a friend walking with Green who was also hit but declined hospital treatment.

According to weather.com, sunrise in Keystone Heights was at 7:41 Friday morning – one or two minutes after the incident. The driver and both pedestrians were heading westbound on County Road 214, about a half-mile east of State Highway 100, a somewhat hilly and winding stretch of road. Unlike many such instances, the impact was caught by the dashboard camera of a truck driver in the driveway of a sand pit directly across CR 214 from the incident.

“It’s concerning that the officer tried to place blame on the pedestrian before he looked at the video,” said Iracki. While watching the video, the lawyer also pointed out what he said was conspicuously absent.

“There’s no evidence of skid marks at the scene. If you watch the video you can see, as the truck passes, there’s no illumination of the brake lights.”

As of Friday night, Zach Green’s family said he had severe internal bleeding and a level three or four laceration of his spleen.

“He’s not out of the woods,” Iracki cautioned.

Iracki surmised that the driver, whose name has not been released, could face criminal and civil penalties, all of which might not be possible if not for the dashcam images.

“The video footage has no bias, it has no judgment,” he said, also pointing out that forensic evidence will help to determine whether the driver was distracted by a phone or other device. “The eye in the sky does not lie.”

