WATCH LIVE: Fires, damage reported during protests in Seattle

A large group of demonstrators are marching through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and downtown to protest police brutality and demand defunding Seattle police.

SEATTLE — Protests are continuing in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Protesters are marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and also demanding to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%.

Saturday's protests are also in response to the Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security sending federal agents to Seattle to be on standby to protect federal buildings. The federal agents arrived in Seattle Thursday evening.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle leaders, such as Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best, have voiced opposition to the federal agents being in the city for fear it could escalate the protests.

Ahead of this weekend's protests, a federal judge Friday night temporarily blocked the Seattle City Council's controversial ban on tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures from taking effect in Seattle this weekend.

The temporary restraining order clears the way for law enforcement to use crowd control measures during this weekend's protests should they be needed.

Saturday, July 25:

4:25 p.m. Reports of businesses being damaged during protests

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to the construction site near the King County Juvenile Detention Facility at 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street after a group of individuals set fire to portable trailers nearby.

KING 5's helicopter SKYKing flew over the flames, which produced a large plume of smoke.

It's unclear who or what started the fire, but explosions could be heard as a large group of protesters marched by the detention facility about a half an hour before.

Meanwhile, Seattle police tweeted that demonstrators are breaking windows at businesses in the 900 block of 12th Avenue. There are also reports of demonstrators vandalized the East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

3:55 p.m. Construction site at King County Juvenile Detention Facility set on fire

The large group of protesters gathered in front of the King County Juvenile Detention Center at the intersection of 12th Avenue and E Spruce Street.

The group gathered there for several minutes, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and demanding the detention facility be closed.

The group started marching on when a loud "boom" was heard behind the crowd. Seattle police tweeted a group of about a dozen people set fire to a portable trailer at a construction site near the detention facility, causing damage.

3:30 p.m. Wall of 'Moms' and 'Vets' join Seattle protests

A "wall of moms" are marching with the protesters through Seattle on Saturday.

The group of women is wearing yellow bands around their biceps that say "Mom" on them. A similar "wall of moms" marched with protesters in Portland earlier this week.

In the crowd of protesters on Saturday, a man held up a sign that also read #WallofVets.

The large group is marching on 12th Avenue towards the King County Youth Detention Center.

3:05 p.m. Protesters marching through Capitol Hill neighborhood

Hundreds of people gathered in Capitol Hill Saturday afternoon and started marching through the neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m.

The crowd has been chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, No peace" as they march through the neighborhood.

The crowd marched by the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, and the area formerly known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Drivers should expect delays in Seattle during the protests and try to avoid the area if possible.

