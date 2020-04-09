Walmart announces 'Hottest Toys' for 2020 holiday season

Editor's note: The above video features some of last year's top toys from the 2019 holiday season.
Walmart's annual Top Rated by Kids Toy List has been released.
The 2020 edition features the 36 'hottest' toys for the holiday season that have been tested and selected by children.
Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said, "This year’s Top Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year... More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play.”
From the TV to the Toy Room
Kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows, and these toys bring popular characters to life.
- Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll ($59.00)
- Blue's Clues & You Peek-A-Boo ($24.84)
- Paw Patrol Dino Patroller ($59.00)
- The Child Bop It ($14.88) - Walmart Exclusive
- LEGO Death Star Final Duel ($89.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars Dark Saber ($29.84)
High-Tech Gadgets
These toys – both digital and role play – encourage creativity and content creation for young minds.
- Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar ($19.88) - Walmart Exclusive
- VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam ($59.00)
- Instax Mini 7S Seafoam Green ($59.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- onn. 8” Tablet Pro ($99.00) - Walmart Exclusive
Interactive Play
More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play.
- Disney Princess Vanity ($49.88)
- Gotta Go Flamingo ($28.82)
- FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet ($67.00)
- Squeakee ($58.00)
- My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls ($35.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- Barbie Farm Barn Playset ($74.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls ($34.88, available mid-September)
Surprise Toys
An element of surprise in each of these toys bring kids excitement from the moment they unbox.
- The Animal ($34.88, available October 1)
- Treasure X - Sharks Treasure ($19.87)
- Hatchimals Crystal Flyers ($29.77)
- Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise ($69.00)
- L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset ($49.88)
- Ryan’s World Vending Machine ($39.82) - Walmart Exclusive
Energy-Burning Outdoor Toys
These days, getting outside and being active is important, and these highly engaging toys provide limitless outdoor play.
- Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter ($34.94) - Walmart Exclusive
- Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On ($249.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard ($148.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter ($128.00) - Walmart Exclusive
- Nerf Fortnite DG ($29.97) - Walmart Exclusive
Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment
Keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen with these interactive toys.
- Tic Tac Tony ($9.97) - Walmart Exclusive
- Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz ($19.82)
- Spark Puppy Piano ($19.82) - Walmart Exclusive
- Little People Launch & Loop Raceway ($49.44)
- VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station ($39.82)
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower ($44.68)
- Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set ($49.67)
- Megalodon Storm RC ($43.88)
For more information on the products you see above, you can either click the link on the product or visit Walmart's website here.