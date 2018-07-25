ST. AUGSUTINE, Fla. -- Plastic trash and even microscopic plastic pieces are everywhere, according to scientists. Toxins can latch onto plastics and make their way into the food chain.

There are simple ways you can reduce the amount of plastic you use.

Mike and Cindy Alyea of St. Augustine have a sailboat. They donate its use to researchers.

Cindy said, "We take students out. We take professors out."

Mike explained their goal is to "enable, educate and inspire marine science education." They've named their project Blue Ocean Sales. It's a non-profit organization in which researchers can use the Alyea's sailboat. Click here for more information.

On this day, the Alyeas have researchers aboard, studying plastics off the coast of St. Augustine. Plastic pollution is a passion of theirs.

"I realize what a problem it is," Cindy said.

Cindy’s turning point was when she saw sea baby turtles with tiny pieces of plastic found in its gastrointestinal system.

"It certainly changed the way Mike and I do things. We recycle like crazy now," she said.

More than recycling, she also wanted to reduce the amount of plastic she uses in her everyday life. And maybe you do too.

Of course, there are simple things you can do like not using the plastic bottles and using metal reusable cups. More and more restaurants are allowing you to refill the re-usable cups.

"Going to reusable grocery bags was very easy," Cindy nodded.

Researchers estimate it can take up to 1000 years for a plastic bag to break down.

Cindy also refuses plastic straws now. They don't bio-degrade and cannot be recycled. The growing trend with the catch phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle," is to add "refuse" to the end of it. The idea is to refuse plastics when they are handed to you at stores and restaurants.

University of Florida plastics researcher Maia McGuire uses re-usable food containers for lunches and to-go boxes at restaurants.

Microplastics – that find their way into animals’ stomachs -- are also found in cosmetics.

"Things like deodorant and mascara and glittery make-up can still legally contain plastic," McGuire explained.

"On the label it will have the word polyethylene. This is the most common type of plastic used in personal care products," she said.

Also, balloons – released into the air -- become death traps for animals.

McGuire said, "The color comes off those Mylar balloons and when you take away all the color, you’re left with a clear, plastic bag. It’s much easier to see how a turtle could mistake this for a jellyfish."

And turtles and many marine animals love to eat jellyfish.

"And they’re not able to digest them," McGuire noted.

Scientists say there are many other ways to honor loved ones such as planting a tree or bush.

But still, plastic can be good.

"It is. And we cannot do the things today, especially if you think about medical things plastic has allowed us to make so many advances. And I don’t advocate completely eliminating plastic," McGuire said.

But she does believe each person can use fewer plastics in their daily lives.

Mike and Cindy Alyea try to, even though it’s tough.

"It’s hard to get away from them," Mike said.

And they’ve also found their own way to advance plastic research.

"Hope we can make a difference," Cindy smiled.

All while sailing on the planet where they want less plastic pollution.

