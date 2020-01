RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands have swarmed to Richmond for Virginia's "Lobby Day" gun rights rally, taking place in Capitol Square. Demonstrators are preparing for "Lobby Day," which is set to start at 11 a.m.

Jan. 20 is traditionally known as "Lobby Day" in Richmond, but with Governor Ralph Northam and a Democratic majority set to roll out tighter gun-safety legislation, those in favor of gun rights are turning out around the Virginia Capitol to press their case against it.

Demonstrators have lined the perimeter of capitol grounds holding signs rallying against the legislation -- many of which are armed.

Prior to the rally, Northam issued a State of Emergency, banning all weapons from the capitol grounds after receiving word of credible threats of violence. The weapons ban lasts until 5 p.m. Tuesday but doesn't affect streets outside of the capitol grounds.

Tight security is in place in preparation for the thousands of advocates anticipated to rally.

Sheriff Richard Vaughan of Grayson County, Virginia, said if the bill go through as proposed, they won't be enforced.

Alex Jones, a radio show host with Info Wars and a conspiracy theorist, made an appearance at the rally.

The organizer of the rally, Philip Van Cleave, said 130,000 armed attendees are expected at the rally. Unarmed demonstrators in attendance are also there fighting for their Second Amendment rights.

"I've had a couple girlfriends murdered," Vanessa Dallas, a demonstrator from Virginia Beach, said. "I believe in the first amendment. I have a right to protect myself ... You don't have to own a gun, that's a personal choice. But in this country, if you're a citizen, if you're born here, you're allowed to protect yourself."

Protesters lined up in the streets to head to the rally on the Richmond Capitol steps.

"If it starts in Virginia, and they get by with this wack, these wackadoodle laws, it's just going to go across the country," Dallas said. "They're trying to strip us of our rights. This is a God given right. It's natural and it's supposed to be un-infringed. So, we have some people that are trying to shove stuff down our throats that I consider to be unconstitutional and I'm hoping and praying that the Supreme Court is going to come out and get these people straight."

A group of heavily armed gun rights advocates said they were "just trying to attract attention."

A man was seen carrying a .50 sniper rifle at the rally.

Van Cleave, the organizer of the rally, tweeted there was a "huge turnout."

Armed demonstrators stood outside capitol grounds.

Virginia Citizens Defense League, a non-profit gun-rights group, planned the pro-gun rally on "Lobby Day." The group's original plan was to peacefully carry firearms at the rally.

The league has advocated for what is called "Second Amendment sanctuary" resolutions in over 130 counties and municipalities around the Commonwealth. Though such measures carry no legal weight, the VCDL is still a defiant gesture against tighter legislation.

In addition to guns, banned items on capitol grounds also include:

sticks

torches

poles

bats

shields

helmets

caustic substances (i.e. pepper spray)

hazardous materials

scissors

razor blades

needles

toy guns

toy weapons

fireworks

glass bottles

laser pointers

aerosol containers

baseballs

softballs

UAVs/drones or any item that can inflict bodily harm that is visible

Assault rifles, sniper rifles and shotguns among demonstrators at VA Lobby Day A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A demonstrator stands outside a court house during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Demonstrators are seen during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Sarah Rankin) Many are seen outside capitol grounds, holding weapons. A woman speaks during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Thousands of people are rallying in Richmond for gun rights.

