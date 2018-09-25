The Internet is great at bringing old things back. Apparently its latest resurrection is about possible human trafficking at a Jacksonville Hobby Lobby.

In a tweet that has been shared more than 1,200 times and liked nearly 1,000 times, a woman claims:

"PSA: Jacksonville girls & northside Jax... there have been reports of human trafficking at Hobby Lobby at River City Marketplace. Suspects are multiple men in a van. Be aware of you surroundings ..."

A viral post that has popped up over the last few years around the country has surfaced on the First Coast alleging possible "human trafficking" at Hobby Lobby in Jacksonville.

The person who made the tweet responded to a question on the post giving more details of the alleged incident stating:

"A family friend was being followed into/around the store. She told the cashier & they had a manager walk her to her car where there was a man standing against a van watching them. She left & called the cops. They looked into it but the van was unmarked so we don't know. ..."

A couple of problems with this claim. Melissa Bujeda, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office public information officer, said they have no record of anyone calling them about this.

The other problem is this tweet sounds a lot like a Facebook post that originated in Oklahoma about three years ago. That post was shared tens of thousands of times. It resembled other social media posts panicking shoppers at various U.S. Walmarts and malls.

The claims, often contradicted by police and retailers, appear to be made up.

Oklahoma police addressed a viral post about human trafficking at a Hobby Lobby in 2015 saying the store is safe. Similar claims are being made about Hobby Lobby in Jacksonville. JSO say they've received no calls.

A viral post from 2015 claiming possible human trafficking at a Hobby Lobby store in Oklahoma. Similar posts are surfacing in Jacksonville.

