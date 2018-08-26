Candles and other reminders rested just feet from the gates of Raines High School Saturday night as a memorial to 19-year-old Joerod Adams – shot and killed Friday night.

“I didn’t have to worry about him because he’s a good kid,” Leroy Murphy, grandfather of Joerod Adams said.

He added that his grandson told him a few hours before the game that he was going with his friends. That was the last time they spoke.

Murphy remembers Joerod's personality: a charmer, he said.

“He’d have a little smile on his face, say 'grandpa or grandma could you do this for me,'” Murphy said.

State representative Kimberly Daniels joined dozens at the vigil.

“We have one dead, two injured and thousands traumatized,” Dainels said.

She added it’s a matter of connecting with youth in the neighborhood. Daniels said that while legislators passed school safety bills, she wants to see more done.

“We just have to have boots on the ground and get in the community. There are a lot of resources,” Daniels said.

Now, one family is left mourning and two others are hoping for full recoveries.

“I know one thing, this violence has to stop. This violence and we’ve got to protect our children more,” Murphy said.

JSO continues to search for a suspect. You can call JSO at 904-630-0500, or email them at CrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

You can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

