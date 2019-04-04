St. Augustine police are investigating a shooting that took place at the No Name Bar early Tuesday morning.

St. Augustine Police say that at around midnight, four men were told to leave the ‘No Name Bar’ at 16 S Castillo Drive by staff, twice. They left the area in a silver newer model Ford Taurus and drove northbound on S Castillo Drive.

A short while later, police say one of the men involved in the original incident was seen returning to ‘No Name Bar’ on foot, wearing a black hoodie over his head and brandishing a black semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect fired several shots from the sidewalk and roadway at the doorman and other patrons. No one was directly hit but two people were struck by shrapnel causing minor injuries.

VIDEO:

If anyone has information regarding the subjects seen in the videos they are asked to contact SAPD Det. Jeffrey Collins at (904)209-3487 or jcollins@staugpd.com.