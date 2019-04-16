NEW ORLEANS — Police officials say they are looking into an incident on Saturday involving an officer who was just promoted to the Commander of the Eighth District.

WWL-TV's partners at the New Orleans Advocate obtained video from an eyewitness who posted the scene on Facebook. It shows an officer in a white shirt in a scuffle with a woman during an apparent attempt to break up a fight outside of French Quarter Festival.

It appears the officer, identified as Eighth District Commander Octavio Baldassaro, slams the woman to the ground as he tries to subdue her.

The woman in the video, identified by police as 21-year-old Taylor Bruce, was arrested and booked with disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and tampering.

Another woman in the altercation, 26-year-old Torian Lewis was arrested and booked with disturbing the peace.

After confirming the officer in question was Baldassaro, NOPD officials said their Force Investigation Team (FIT) had opened a formal investigation into his actions as use of what they classified as 'Level 1 use of Force.'

On Monday, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson opened an additional investigation into the incident after reviewing the eyewitness video.

“I want our community to know we are taking this incident very seriously and you can be confident the NOPD is committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation,” Ferguson said. “Please understand these investigations take time, but that we will continue to be transparent throughout the process.”

The incident occurred at the intersection of North Peters Street and Bienville Street.