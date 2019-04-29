KING 5 obtained exclusive video showing the moment a crane collapsed in South Lake Union Saturday afternoon.

Scott Gaines was driving to work when the dashcam in his car captured the collapse.

Four people were killed when part of the crane from the construction site of a future Google building fell onto traffic below.

The Seattle Fire Department said one woman and three men were dead before the first firefighters arrived at the scene. Seattle Public University confirmed that freshman student Sarah Wong was one of the victims.