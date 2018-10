An officer can be seen stretchered into an ambulance after what the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is calling a 'police-involved incident' in Downtown Jacksonville.

The incident occurred on W. Forsythe St., a block away from where VP Mike Pence was speaking at the Ron DeSantis rally.

It is unconfirmed what agency the officer is employed with.

First Coast News is gathering more information and will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV