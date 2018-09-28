JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After watching her children's nanny shake her youngest son on a hidden camera in May, Aida Rullan is on a mission to get justice for her two-year-old, as well as other families across Florida.

She's pushing to change state legislation so nanny cameras, like the one she hid in her son's lunchbox, can be admissible in court cases involving child abuse. As of now, hidden cameras are not allowed because Florida is a two-party consent state.

"The most emotional part has been when I watched it, and all I can do is sit there and watch and I can’t help and he is screaming for help," said Rullan. "I’m trying to advocate for my son."

She says standing up for her child was easy, but getting results feels impossible.

"It’s just not enough, you know, you feel like there should be more that happens."

Because the camera was hidden, state law prohibits its use in court, which she worries could hurt the case.

In August the state attorney’s office entered a nolle prosqui in the case, taking the case to a county court and changing the charge from felony child abuse to misdemeanor battery. The suspect, her nanny, is 30-year-old Sheenalyn Burgess, who pleaded not-guilty to the original charge.

"It’s just a pending case now, we don’t know what will happen," said Rullan.

Burgess declined to give a comment to First Coast News. She told her to speak with her private attorney at the Finnell, Mcguinness, Nezami & Andux Law Firm in Jacksonville. The law firm has not responded to First Coast News' inquires.

Rullan has been contacting dozens of lawmakers and medical experts over the past few months for help on the case and on pursuing the new legislation. She also has a change dot org petition.

She hopes sharing her story will inspire parents to be more vigilant and better vet their babysitters.

"Be careful. Don’t trust anyone," she said. "I know we work and we look and we check and we think that’s enough but it’s not enough."

Burgess will be back in court on October 8th for an arraignment hearing where she will be expected to enter a plea for the new charge.

The State Attorney's office says they can't comment on the case but they expect a disposition.

The Department of Children and Families also conducted an independent investigation, but they say those findings are confidential.

Rullan is working with an attorney as she continues to push for new legislation.

