JEA took the next step in permanently decommissioning the St. Johns River Power Park (SJRPP) on Friday morning with a massive implosion.

The company imploded its Selective Catalytic Reactors on Friday morning at 8 a.m on the grounds of the former SJRPP site, 11201 New Berlin Road.

The City of Jacksonville Emergency Planning Department coordinated with all appropriate departments prior to the demolition, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and will establish an on-site command post.