Deputies in Seminole County have captured a man wanted out of Duval County after he darted across I-4 into the middle of traffic and underneath a semi-truck.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office says that 28-year-old Randolph Moses was wanted out on a parole violation out of Duval County and made things a whole lot worse for himself when he got involved in a fender-bender and ran from police.

SCSO

Seminole County Deputies team say Moses ran out on to I-4, under a semi and into afternoon traffic. Their deputy on the ground was able to apprehend Moses in a muddy ditch with help from a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer.