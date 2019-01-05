After weeks of back and forth, Clay County District Schools released a video on Facebook stating that they have reached an understanding with the Sheriff's Office regarding the establishment of a new School Police Force.

The district says that in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, Clay County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis and the School Police Force were able to iron out most of the major details regarding the police force but didn't get too specific.

“I have good news," Sheriff Daniels stated. "We believe we’re on one page, I believe the police under Chief Wagner will be supported by the sheriff’s office, and district employees to keep our kids safe."

Superintendent Addison Davis added that today is a great step forward in protecting students and faculty.

“For the community, you may see we’re on opposite sides but openly we are not,” Davis said. “We are here because we care about of our kids, we care about this community, we’re on the same page to protect every one of our children.”

The Sheriff says that in the meeting they hammered out a number of subjects and details regarding the new Police Force and different scenarios where schools may need the support of the sheriff’s office.

“I just want to publicly say that we as a sheriff’s office and the sheriff are committed to protecting our kids and supporting the stakeholders here, and keeping our kids safe,” Daniels said.

Chief Kenneth Wagner, the elected police chief of the new police department chimed in as well.

“We thank you for your reaching out, sharing your thoughts and ideas," Wagner said. "We’ve heard you and we’re going to continue collaborating every day from this day forward till whenever that day reaches and we’ll be there for each other."

A Clay County Schools spokesperson tells First Coast News we should expect further updates in the future as their plans become definitive.