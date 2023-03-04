Yes, it's legal to destroy Canada goose nests with a permit

A viewer wrote First Coast News after his HOA sent a survey asking if neighbors were in favor of destroying goose nests.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canada goose nests have become more and more common with the USDA reporting that the population grew 16 times in a 40-year period.

The nests aren't a welcome site for everyone, as they usually mean honking and droppings aren't too far away.

A viewer wrote First Coast News, saying his homeowners association sent a survey to the neighborhood, asking if they'd like for them to get a permit to destroy the goose nests on the property.

"The geese and other wildlife, they were here first," said Paul Newtson, who received the survey.

THE QUESTION

Is it legal to destroy the nests?

THE SOURCES

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Migratory Birds Convention Act

Canada Goose Nest and Egg Depredation Order

THE ANSWER

It is legal to destroy Canada Geese nests and eggs, but only with a permit.

WHAT WE FOUND

Canada geese are protected by the Migratory Birds Convention Act of 1994, meaning they can't be killed, capturing or sold.

However, the Depredation Order for Canada goose nests and eggs allows homeowners and HOAs to destroy nests and eggs if they get a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

FWS can issue a permit to resolve or prevent injury to people, property, agricultural crops, or other interests.

There's no guarantee FWS will issue a permit, but if it did, it would be legal to destroy nests.

Permits can be applied for on the Fish and Wildlife website.

Legal or not, Newtson voted against the idea for his neighborhood.

"A lot of residents just feel like there are more important, more pressing issues in the neighborhood to send out surveys about," said Newtson.

The home management company for the neighborhood said Newtson wasn't alone. The majority of residents voted against the idea.