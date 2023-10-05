Yes, home security companies go door-to-door

A home security expert says there are several ways to check if a door-knocker is legitimate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A knock you weren't expecting, from people asking to enter your home.

Securing your home without putting your own security at risk.

THE QUESTION

Do home security companies go door-to-door?

SOURCES

ADT

Paul Norse with Security Center USA

I got a knock on the door, from two men with an unmarked car claiming they were with ADT, adamantly trying to get inside the house.

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

ADT says most appointments are pre-scheduled, and ADT professionals are required to show identification, wear branded uniforms and drive marked cars.

However, they do have dealers who may show up unannounced.

Security Center USA General Manager Paul Norse says independent companies can buy a dealer license from a bigger company, like ADT, door knock, then when they get someone to sign, they sell the contract back.

"We always made sure our staff had a certificate from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that is issued to us as an alarm monitoring company," said Norse. "Of course, any door-to-door solicitation requires, through the county, a license to do door-to-door solicitation. So, those are two big things I would be asking to see, right off the bat."

ADT says you can ask the doorknocker for a licensing number to confirm if they are affiliated with ADT.

You can check that dealer number online.

Norse's last tip, if you do sign up for security, don't let them pressure you into an installation right away.

By state law, you have three days to consider the contract and back out cost-free.

However, if something gets installed right away, Norse says it voids the three day grace period.

"Take those 2-3 days, make sure it's want you want to do, and take that first day or two with due diligence and do your investigation," said Norse.

Norse says if you are interested in home security, but don't feel comfortable letting the people at the door in your house, you can always call the company after to schedule an appointment.